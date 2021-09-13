Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police are investigating a violent weekend robbery than left two people in the hospital.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the area of Beverly Street and Darwin Crescent just after 11:15 p.m. on Friday, September 10 following reports of an injured female.

When officers arrived they located the injured female, and a short time later an injured male, who both appeared to have injuries consistent with an assault.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

Police learned the male and female victim were walking together when they heard a female who appeared to be shouting for help. The shouts were coming from a dark area of the parking lot of the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium.

When the pair went to check on the supposed female in distress to offer support they were attacked by an unknown male on a bicycle.

The male victim has since been released from the hospital. The female victim remains in the hospital for further treatment. The exact extent of her injuries are unknown but not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Members of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit are now involved in the investigation.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.