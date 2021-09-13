Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the corner of Walsh and James Streets just after 3:30 pm on Saturday, September 11 following multiple reports of a male striking vehicles with an apparent metal pipe.

When officers arrived they observed a male suspect striking a van with an object.

Officers demanded the male drop the metal pipe, but the suspect refused and instead walked toward officers. Police engaged the male and were able to complete the arrest after a brief struggle.

Through the course of their investigation, officers learned a female victim had been attacked by the accused while at a stop light at the Walsh and James Streets intersection. The accused had attacked the female and caused damage to the vehicle she was driving.

The accused also caused damage to another three vehicles at the intersection.

Douglas Dale KAKEKAGUMICK, 47, of Sandy Lake, Ont., is charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon

• Mischief Under $5,000 x 4

He appeared in bail court on Sunday, September 12 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.