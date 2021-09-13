Thunder Bay – NEWS – The OPP have provided more information on a weekend collision on Highway 11017 at Sistonen’s Corner,

On Saturday Sept 12, 2021 at 10:17 pm members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 11-17 at the intersection of Hwy 102 also known as Sistonen’s Corner.

The four occupants of the pick-up truck were transported by multiple ambulances to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A six year old child was flown to London for further evaluation. Hwy 11-17 remained closed until 2:40 pm on Sunday 12 Sept. 2021. Traffic was re-routed through Hwy 102.

Investigation revealed that a westbound tractor trailer unit on Hwy 102 had struck a pick-up truck hauling a fifth wheel trailer travelling eastbound on Hwy 11-17. The passenger of the Tractor Trailer Unit, Ahmed OMER, 38 years old of Calgary, Alberta was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Tractor Trailer Unit, Parmohit CHAUDHARY, 38 years old from Acton, Ontario was transported to hospital with critical injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation by OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators.