KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 170 calls over the long weekend between Friday September 10, 2021 and Tuesday September 13, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 15 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

10 Alarm

5 Ambulance Assistance

5 Assault

1 Break and Enter

2 Disturb the Peace

10 Liquor Licence Act

4 Motor Vehicle Collisions

13 Police Assistance

3 Missing Person

2 Threats

4 Theft

6 Mischief

5 Noise Complaints

5 R.I.D.E. Checks

2 Suspicious Person

7 Trespass to Property

12 Traffic Complaints

5 Unwanted Person

2 Weapons.

The citizens of Ontario have other ways to report a minor crime. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public about their online reporting system as an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident. Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) rolled out across the province in 2014 and it is an efficient system as a means of reporting certain minor incidents and crimes.

The OPP’s Citizen Self Reporting is an easy to use internet reporting tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device and sent directly to the OPP anywhere, anytime.

In an effort to enhance our service delivery, this online reporting system allows the public to report specific crimes such as lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage without an officer having to be dispatched to the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries or the incident is not an emergency.

The applicable calls for service which fall within the CSR online reporting parameters include: