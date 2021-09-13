DRYDEN – The Dryden and Ignace Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 121 calls for service from Monday September 6th to Sunday September 12th, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls during the week and laid 24 charges under the Highway Traffic Act and Criminal Code. Some of the calls Police attended were;

Traffic Complaints – 27

Police Assistance – 7

Family dispute – 1

Domestic Incident – 2

Motor Vehicle Collison – 4

Suspicious person – 2

Animal Compliant – 5

Drug Offences – 3

The citizens of Ontario have other ways to report a minor crime. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public about their online reporting system as an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident. Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) rolled out across the province in 2014 and it is an efficient system as a means of reporting certain minor incidents and crimes.

The OPP’s Citizen Self Reporting is an easy to use internet reporting tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device and sent directly to the OPP anywhere, anytime.

In an effort to enhance our service delivery, this online reporting system allows the public to report specific crimes such as lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage without an officer having to be dispatched to the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries or the incident is not an emergency.

The applicable calls for service which fall within the CSR online reporting parameters include: