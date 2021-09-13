Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit are warning the public about a scam that appears to be targeting local phone numbers.

In one such recent incident, a local victim received a call from someone claiming to be an RBC Visa investigator. The fraudster knew the victim’s name, phone number and home address.

The fraudster informed the victim their money was being spent on E-bay. The fraudster then told the victim they could assist with the investigation by loading Mastercard Joker cards with funds and sending those funds to the fraudster. In this case the victim was defrauded of $6,000.

Police have learned of a number of recent similar incidents.

Scammers are experts at creating a sense of panic and urgency. This oftentimes leads victims into making decisions they otherwise wouldn’t and complying with the scammer’s request.

Please remember that no legitimate organization will contact you unsolicited and demand payment in the form of gift cards or pre-paid credit cards. You have the right to hang up on these callers.

If you believe the suspected fraudster may be a legitimate representative of the organization they claim to be with, then please locate their contact information and connect with them on your terms. Do not use contact information the caller provides you with, and do not trust phone numbers provided to you via your caller display. Caller IDs can be spoofed.

Please take time to speak to your more vulnerable friends and family members who may be more aggressively targeted by these kinds of scams.

To learn more about frauds and scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre here: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/scams-fraudes/cryptocurrency-cryptomonnaie-eng.htm