Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Once again no new fires reported. There are 55 active wildfires in the region. all of the fires are under control.

Northwest Region

No new fires were confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of Sept. 11.

At the time of this update there were 55 active fires in the northwest region. Zero fires were not under control, one fire was being held, 10 fires were under control and 44 fires were being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the northwest region.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.