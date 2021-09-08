Thunder Bay – LIVING – One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.

This weekend, that adage comes to life in Thunder Bay!

Treasure Exchange Days event is back! Simply leave any good-condition items you wish to give away on the curb any time after 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 10, labelled “free”.

Tour your neighborhood on September 10th 11th & 12th to see what treasures you can find.

All items not taken must be removed from the curbside by 7 pm on Sunday, September 13.

How Treasure Exchange Days work