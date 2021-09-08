Thunder Bay – LIVING – One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.
This weekend, that adage comes to life in Thunder Bay!
Treasure Exchange Days event is back! Simply leave any good-condition items you wish to give away on the curb any time after 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 10, labelled “free”.
Tour your neighborhood on September 10th 11th & 12th to see what treasures you can find.
All items not taken must be removed from the curbside by 7 pm on Sunday, September 13.
How Treasure Exchange Days work
- Clearly label items you wish to give away with the word “free.” Place them at the curb after 5 p.m. on the Friday of the Treasure Exchange Days
- Keep items that are not giveaways, like bikes, toys and tools well away from the curb to prevent misunderstandings
- Over the weekend, tour your neighbourhood to see what great deals you can find at the curb
- Remove all uncollected items from the curb by 7 p.m. on the Sunday of Treasure Exchange Days. Items left at the curb are subject to enforcement as per City By-laws.
- If your treasures are not claimed by other treasure-hunters, consider donating them to such local agencies as the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Salvation Army Thrift Store, Canadian Diabetes Association Clothesline and others.