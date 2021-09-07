WASHAHO CREE NATION – COVID-19 Update – It has been confirmed that there is an additional active covid case in Fort Severn / Washaho Cree Nation.

A third case has been identified and confirmed on September 7th.

The Community Lockdown is now extended for the next 14 days meaning it will be ending on September 21st 2021.

Health Officials are asking residents to please follow all the protocols. Social distancing, wear masks and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

Contact should be only within your household members. Stay safe!