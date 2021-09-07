Thunder Bay – NEWS – On September 8th, in the midst of a snap federal election and right before federal leaders’ debates, people in Thunder Bay will rally alongside the rest of Canada to ensure that the climate emergency is a top election issue and push all candidates and parties to ramp up their climate ambition.

This will be the first election to take place while catastrophic climate-driven wildfires are blazing across the country as Canada faces one of the worst wildfire seasons on record. Smoke in Thunder Bay put our air quality health in moderate to high risk from the beginning of June. While communities across the country recover from unprecedented heat, flooding, and droughts. On top of that, the IPCC that this is a “code red” moment when it comes to tackling the climate emergency.

“It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred.” – IPCC Report, 2021

Meet at City Hall, 500 Donald St. Thunder Bay, at 12pm to demand real action on the climate emergency.