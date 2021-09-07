KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 249 calls over the long weekend between Friday September 3, 2021 and Tuesday September 7, 2021.
Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 36 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;
2 Alarm
9 Ambulance Assistance
13 Animal Complaints
2 Assault
2 Break and Enter
3 Disturb the Peace
15 Liquor Licence Act
5 Motor Vehicle Collisions
18 Police Assistance
5 Missing Person
6 Threats
7 Theft
5 Mischief
12 Noise Complaints
6 R.I.D.E. Checks
4 Suspicious Person
2 Trespass to Property
13 Traffic Complaints
10 Unwanted Person
5 Weapons
Kenora OPP have attended 517 calls for service since August 30, 2021.