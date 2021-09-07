KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 249 calls over the long weekend between Friday September 3, 2021 and Tuesday September 7, 2021.

Police responded to a variety of calls on the weekend and laid 36 charges under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act. Some of the calls Police attended were;

2 Alarm

9 Ambulance Assistance

13 Animal Complaints

2 Assault

2 Break and Enter

3 Disturb the Peace

15 Liquor Licence Act

5 Motor Vehicle Collisions

18 Police Assistance

5 Missing Person

6 Threats

7 Theft

5 Mischief

12 Noise Complaints

6 R.I.D.E. Checks

4 Suspicious Person

2 Trespass to Property

13 Traffic Complaints

10 Unwanted Person

5 Weapons

Kenora OPP have attended 517 calls for service since August 30, 2021.