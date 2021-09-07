Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a local woman for drug-trafficking related offences after responding to reports of a disturbance possibly involving children that was called in on Monday evening.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address on Bethune Street just before 9:20 pm on Monday, September 6 following reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Police discovered that several children may have been residing in the home that was the subject of the original disturbance call. When police arrived to the home they located several children inside, and learned they had been left in the care of five unknown males.

Those unknown males had fled the residence as police arrived on scene.

An investigation revealed the home was also the site of suspected drug-trafficking activity.

Police located a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, a quantity of suspected Crack and Powder Cocaine, a quantity of cash believed to have been obtained via drug-trafficking, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay woman was later arrested and charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Traffickingg

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

The Thunder Bay Police Service is not releasing the name of the accused in an effort to protect the identity of the children connected to this incident.

The accused is expected to appear in bail court on Tuesday, September 7.