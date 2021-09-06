Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Through the long weekend there have been no new fires confirmed in the region. Right now reports are there are 72 active fires. Three are out of control. One is being held, and ten are under control. 58 fires are being observed.

Northwest Region

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the afternoon of September 6.

At the time of this update there were 72 active fires in the northwest region. 3 fires were not under control, 1 fire is being held, 10 fires were under control and 58 fires were being monitored.

The forest fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.