Thunder Bay – ELN 44 – Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives has released his plan to secure ‘Free Trade with Free Nations.’

“Canada’s Conservatives understand the power of trade to create jobs and strengthen our country,” said O’Toole. “But we also understand that trade agreements must respect the interests of Canadian workers. Signing deals with countries that don’t share our high labour and environmental standards hurts Canada.”

Canada’s Recovery Plan will build stronger ties with countries that share the values of Canadians, including the commitment to human rights, the rule of law, protection of the environment, and respect for Indigenous Peoples.

A Conservative government will secure ‘Free Trade with Free Nations’ by:

Pursuing a Canada-Australia-New Zealand-United Kingdom (CANZUK) agreement to build stronger trade, defense, and diplomatic ties.

Building deeper ties with India as part of an Indo-Pacific strategy, including reviving free trade talks with India after they were derailed by Justin Trudeau.

Pursuing a partnership with Africa’s Continental Free Trade in infrastructure, energy, and technology.

At the same time, a Conservative government will stand up for Canadians and Canadian values by:

Protecting jobs and national security by making it harder for foreign firms, particularly state-owned companies from non-free countries, to buy Canadian companies.

Withdrawing from the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, a political tool used by the Chinese government to expand its influence throughout Asia.

“‘Free Trade with Free Nations’ will help us promote Canadian values abroad, while creating jobs and prosperity for Canadians right here at home,” said O’Toole. “Together, we can secure the future of the country.”