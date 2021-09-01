Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Police quickly located and arrested a suspect who assaulted a clerk at a south-side convenience store on Tuesday night.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store at 640 Waterloo Street South just after 11 pm on Tuesday, August 31 following reports of an assault that had just occurred.

When police arrived on scene, they learned a male suspect had entered the store, began arguing with the store clerk, and then assaulted the clerk with an object described as a metal rod.

The accused then damaged store property before fleeing on foot.

Another police officer had located the accused while first-responding officers were at the Circle K investigating.

The accused was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 26-year-old Fort Hope man is charged with:

• Assault With a Weapon

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 3

He is expected to appear in bail court on Wednesday, September 1.

The names of accused individuals are not released until after their charges are formally sworn before the courts. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.