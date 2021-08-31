Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE Update – Damp and cooler temperatures are keeping the wildfire danger down.
Northwest Region
- There was one new fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 31.
- Dryden 131 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Bonny Bay Road, approximately 12 kilometres east of Dryden.
- At the time of this update there were 79 active fires in the northwest region. 6 fires were not under control, 2 fires were being held, 13 fires were under control and 58 fires were being monitored.
- The fire hazard is mainly low with a few areas of moderate hazard scattered across the region.
- To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.
Restricted Fire Zone to be lifted September 1, 12:01 a.m.
Effective September 1 at 12:01 a.m., the Restricted Fire Zone in effect in the Northwest Region will be revoked. Please continue to exercise caution when planning a campfire & follow all outdoor burning rules that remain in effect in Ontario until the end of the fire season (October 31).