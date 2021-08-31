Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE Update – Damp and cooler temperatures are keeping the wildfire danger down.

Northwest Region

There was one new fire confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 31. Dryden 131 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Bonny Bay Road, approximately 12 kilometres east of Dryden.

At the time of this update there were 79 active fires in the northwest region. 6 fires were not under control, 2 fires were being held, 13 fires were under control and 58 fires were being monitored.

The fire hazard is mainly low with a few areas of moderate hazard scattered across the region.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Restricted Fire Zone to be lifted September 1, 12:01 a.m.

Effective September 1 at 12:01 a.m., the Restricted Fire Zone in effect in the Northwest Region will be revoked. Please continue to exercise caution when planning a campfire & follow all outdoor burning rules that remain in effect in Ontario until the end of the fire season (October 31).