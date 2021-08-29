August 29, 2021 – Tornado Watch for Ended Sault Ste Marie – Batchwana Bay

By
NNL Weather Update
-
365
Weather Alert Ended
Weather Alert Ended

Sault Ste Marie – Weather – The Weather Watch has ended.

Environment Canada reports that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Tornado watch in effect for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Hazards:
Isolated tornadoes.
Damaging winds near 100 km/h.
Up to Toonie size hail.
Locally heavy downpours.

Timing: This afternoon into the evening.

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR