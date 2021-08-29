Sault Ste Marie – Weather – The Weather Watch has ended.
Environment Canada reports that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.
Tornado watch in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Hazards:
Isolated tornadoes.
Damaging winds near 100 km/h.
Up to Toonie size hail.
Locally heavy downpours.
Timing: This afternoon into the evening.
This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.
Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.
In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.
Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.