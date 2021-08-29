Entertainment – The iconic rock legend KISS has cancelled a concert. The concert planned for last Thursday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania has been postponed.

Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

KISS states that the entire band and crew, which have been living in an ‘bubble’ through the “End of the Road World Tour” are all vaccinated against the virus. The Band states, “The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows”.

“The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” according to the “End of the Road World Tour” organizers.