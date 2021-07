DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of Severe Thunderstorms which could produce tornadoes.

The alert is in effect for portions of northwestern Ontario including Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Atikokan, Ear Falls

Tornado watch in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Hazards:

Possible tornadoes.

Hail 3 to 5 cm in diameter.

Damaging wind gusts to 100 km/h. Isolated gusts to 120 km/h possible.