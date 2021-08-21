Thunder Bay – POLITICS – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 34.2 per cent, the Conservatives at 32.3 per cent, the NDP at 20.2 per cent, the Greens at 4.3 per cent, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 2.1 per cent. The BQ was at 26.2% in Quebec. [Also of note, exclusive of the decided respondents, from the total sample, 13.1% of Canadians were unsure in their vote.]

The federal Conservatives have written to the Ethics Commissioner asking for an investigation into the conduct of current Member of Parliament, and Justin Trudeau’s Liberal candidate, Judy Sgro. In a media release, the Conservatives say that “In 2018, the Toronto Star reported that Judy Sgro accompanied several other federal and local Toronto politicians on a trip to Matera, Italy. In the article, Judy Sgro admits that her trip was funded by the Basilicata Cultural Society of Canada.”

“While Members of Parliament are permitted to accept sponsored travel, it is a violation of federal law if the MP fails to publicly disclose the third-party who paid for the travel to the Ethics Commissioner,” said Barrett. “This public disclosure is important because Canadians deserve to know which third parties are providing expensive gifts to representatives that are voting on laws and introducing legislation.”

The Conservative party says, “According to proactive disclosures on the website for the Ethics Commissioners, Sgro never publicly disclosed the name of the third party who sponsored her trip to Italy. What’s worse, when asked by the CBC about her conduct, Sgro attempted to mislead the journalist and changed her story without any evidence to validate her assertions.”

On Friday, the Liberal Leader, Justin Trudeau was in Winnipeg.

The Party announced added supports, including ten days of paid sick leave for all federally regulated workers.

The Liberals state, “From the beginning of the pandemic, we acted quickly to make sure Canadians had the support they needed to stay safe and healthy. We introduced measures to support families and businesses, and rapidly procured PPE, medical supplies, and vaccines. Before the pandemic hit, more than half of workers across Canada had no access to paid sick leave. Canadians deserve safe workplaces and shouldn’t have to choose between their health and paying their bills. That’s why, if re-elected, we’ll introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for all federally regulated workers, so no one has to make that difficult choice.”

In Winnipeg, as the Prime Minister left an event, he received what posters on Twitter were calling a “Warm Winnipeg Welcome”.

Please note there is strong language in this video clip taken from Twitter.

Let's just say Justin Trudeau was not welcomed to Winnipeg with a marching band and choir pic.twitter.com/XW1KtynYNU — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) August 20, 2021

The New Democrat Leader, Jagmeet Singh was in British Columbia on Friday.

While visiting Cowessess First Nation, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh vowed to work with Indigenous people to find every child and to hold those responsible for the crimes of residential schools accountable.

“Indigenous communities have been living with the legacy of residential schools for decades. Survivors have told us for years there were children who never came home. We cannot look away—we have to act,” said Jagmeet. “People had a lot of hope Justin Trudeau would do the work on reconciliation, instead he has dragged First Nations and residential school survivors to court. I’m committed to finding every child and will fight for justice.”

The NDP leader states, “We’ve learned a lot about Justin Trudeau over the last six years. Justin Trudeau speaks about reconciliation and visits communities healing from the trauma of residential schools, but he won’t hold those responsible for these crimes accountable. He has promised providing clean drinking water in First Nations yet after six years he’s failed to make it happen.”

Closer to home…

Thunder Bay-Rainy River

NDP candidate Yuk-Sem Won was in Emo on Friday.

She says, “Thank you to the Emo Fair organizers who put on an amazing community event with big heart! It is amazing to be able to see family and friends chat, laugh and come together again! Thanks to the vendors for making it out, and for the volunteers who make it happen!

“I believe actions are worth more than pretty words. I am here for the WHOLE region…and the only way you do that is by making sure you are present and listen to the people and communities…you build trust through commitment and being accessible. Whether it is Emo, Big Grassy, Atikokan or Westfort. We have one of the largest Ridings (40,000 square kilometers) in Ontario…and every community matters. Every person matters. In 2019 I spent 100 days meeting people across this great land, and it is wonderful to be back!”

Thunder Bay-Superior North

Liberal candidate Patty Hajdu hosted an open house at her constituency office on Friday.

NDP candidate Chantelle Bryson is campaigning along North Shore communities.

The Canada 338 tracking poll is showing the NDP and Liberals in a tightening race in Thunder Bay Superior North.

Kenora Riding

Elections Canada voting has started.

Where to Vote:

You can now vote at your local Elections Canada office:

Kenora

Ukranian Literacy Society Hall

509 4th Street North

Kenora, Ontario P9N 2N4

Dryden

Top Drawer

101 Duke Street

Dryden, Ontario P8N 1G4

Red Lake

Discovery Centre

14 Discovery Road

Red Lake, Ontario P0V 2M0

Sioux Lookout

Royal Canadian Legion Branch

86 Front Street

Sioux Lookout, Ontario P8T 1B8