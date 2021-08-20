Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Marriot Townplace Suites located at 550 Harbour Expressway at about 1:10 am, this morning, Friday, August 20 following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a female suspect entered the hotel and had approached the clerk at the front desk, brandishing a knife and made demands for money.

The suspect also demanded the victim’s phone.

The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation also revealed the same suspect had robbed two individuals in a nearby parking lot just prior to entering the hotel’s main entrance.

Responding officers located the suspect a short time later near a fast-food restaurant in the 900 block of Memorial Avenue.

The accused was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Katherine Sara STONEY, 22, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Robbery with a Weapon (non-firearm) x 3

• Breach of Probation

She appeared in bail court on Friday, Aug. 20 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.