KENORA – WEATHER – A Rainfall Warning is in effect for Kenora and the surrounding area.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Rain at times heavy is expected this afternoon into tonight.

An area of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to move across the region beginning later today into tonight.

Rainfall accumulations in the 40 to 60 mm range are likely, with locally higher amounts possible. Additional showers are forecast for Saturday, though rainfall accumulations are not forecast to be significant at this time.

This should, if not accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning strikes result in a respite in the wildfire picture.