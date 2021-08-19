Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There were an additional seven fires reported in the past 24 hours. At the time of this update there were 100 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 16 fires were not under control, seven fires were being held, 14 fires were under control and 63 fires were being observed. Eight fires were called out today.

Northwest Region

Seven new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the early evening of Aug. 19. Thunder Bay 99 is located north of Macauley Lake, approximately 44 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 143 is located on Rainy Lake 26A First Nation, approximately 37 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 144 is located on an island approximately 9.5 kilometres north of Fort Frances. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 224 is located near Marsh Lake, approximately 111 kilometres east of Red Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 125 is located near Johnson Lake, approximately 18 kilometres south of Ignace, the 0.5 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 126 is located near Campus Lake, approximately 19 kilometres south/southwest of Ignace. The 2.0 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 127 is located near Dimple Lake, approximately 31 kilometres southwest of Ignace. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in southern portions of the region including Fort Frances, Kenora, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors. The far north portions of Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sector feature low to moderate hazard conditions where rain is moving into the area, changing to a high hazard in the southern portions of those sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 51

Following an announcement from community leaders that evacuated residents are returning to Wabaseemoong, crews have been working to dismantle values protection equipment that was previously established in the community.

Weather forecasts indicate significant and widespread rainfall is expected to occur in the fire area over the next few days.

Kenora 51 remains 20 km north of Wabaseemoong on the northern side of Umfreville Lake. Fire behaviour has been minimal in the south and west portions of the fire area.

Kenora 51 accounts for 28 per cent of all the fire on the landscape in Ontario during this severe fire season (716,458 hectares).

The Kenora 51 fire remains not under control at 200,667 hectares in size.

The Kenora 51 fire remains not under control at 200,667 hectares in size. Additional crews continue to be cycled in and placed on the fire line to continue with suppression efforts replacing those who require rest days.

On the fire’s west side, crews supported by bucketing helicopters are establishing hoselines to the north and south of the Davidson Lake/Werner Lake Road area.

On the fire’s eastern flank, where fire behaviour has been more active, crews supported by bucketing helicopters are establishing hoselines in the Fletcher Lake, Rowdy Lake and Right Lake areas.

Heavy equipment continues to develop fireguard to the east and south of the fire.

Red Lake 65

The fire is 20,254 hectares and located 6 kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation.

Crews continue laying and working hose lines on strategic areas of the fires. Heli-buckets continue to assist where needed.

Fire behaviour is smouldering with some visible smoke

Red Lake 51

The fire is 53,522 hectares and located approximately 24 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation.

Crews continue to mop up smokes on the north west corner and are making good progress on the eastern flank to the south east.

Fire behaviour is smouldering with some visible smoke.

An Incident Management Team has been assigned to oversee this fire.

Red Lake 77

The fire is not under control and is 32,799 ha, approximately 33 km west of Red Lake.

This fire has experienced some increased fire activity over the past couple of days primarily on the western flank; wet weather moving into the area in the next few days should help in the containment of this fire.

The western flank of RED77 is showing more active fire behaviour with open flame and torching; this area will be remapped and re-evaluated in the next day.

Infrared scanning continues overnight to assist crews in locating new smokes.

Fireguard continues to be built east of the fire with heavy equipment and is nearing completion.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or the map here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Red Lake District

Due to extreme forest fire activity, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Red Lake District, an updated Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Red Lake District NDMNRF.

Specifically, all modes of travel and use of the North Road, Pineridge Road, Suffel Lake Road, Iriam Road and the portion of Longlegged Road west of the Conifer Road and Longlegged Road junction.

All modes of travel/access onto Storey Lake, Philip Lake, Pringle Lake (including Dedicated Protected Areas), and the North shore of Nungesser Lake at RED 68 fire perimeter.

Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, Eagle Snowshoe Conservation Reserve, Little Grand Rapids Protected Area, Lake Country Protected Area and all Crown land as outlined in the hatched area identified on the Implementation order map.

For information on travel permits call 807-727-1345.

To view a map of the implementation order area at ontario.ca/forestfire click here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Kenora District (Effective Friday August 20 00:01)

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Kenora 51 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Kenora District Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel and use of the English River Road, north of the Conifer Road junction, and all travel on the Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba Border eastward to the end of the road.

All use of Lakes and waterways accessible from the North shore of Umfreville Lake, the north shore of the Sturgeon River and the north shore of Salvesen Lake, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-468-2501.