Thunder Bay – Cody William YOUNG, a Thunder Bay man involved in numerous incidents of theft, and accused of fleeing from police in a stolen pick-up truck on multiple occasions, was located and arrested Wednesday evening.

The series of incidents connected to this arrest began on Saturday, Aug. 14. Police learned that on that date a 31-year-old Thunder Bay man was given permission to borrow a pick-up truck but failed to return the vehicle to its owner. As a result, the victim reported the vehicle as stolen to the Nipigon detachment of the OPP.

The suspect was later accused in numerous occurrences of theft on Saturday, Aug. 14 at residential addresses in Red Rock, Ont., and Thunder Bay. Some of the items reported stolen included a trailer, boat and motor, and two kayaks.

On Monday, Aug. 16, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service observed the stolen truck being driven in the area of Pole Line Road toward Vibert Road. Officers continued to observe until the truck eventually turned onto Vanguard Avenue from Arthur Street. Police then attempted a traffic stop and prepared to utilize a spike strip.

The truck sped through the police roadblock, narrowly missing some of the responding officers, and fled the area. For reasons of public safety, the pursuit was discontinued.

Another traffic stop was attempted when officers observed the stolen truck being driven in the area of Cameron and McKenzie Streets, but again a pursuit was almost immediately discontinued due to public safety concerns.

However, the investigation led officers to identify the suspected driver.

An off-duty officer spotted the stolen pickup truck in the Grandview Mall area just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. When uniformed officers arrived they observed the male suspect outside of the vehicle.

When the accused noticed the officers approaching he attempted to flee toward the stolen truck, but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Cody William YOUNG, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x 5

• Fraud Under $5,000 x 2

• Theft Under $5,000 x 2

• Flight from Peace Officer x 2

• Assault with Weapon x 1

• Dangerous Operation x 1

• Obstruct Peace Officer x 1

• Breach of Probation x 2

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, Aug. 19 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date of Friday, Aug. 20.

The investigations remain ongoing.