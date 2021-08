Ginoogaming – Election – It is also election time in Ginoogaming.

Over the past year, since the death of long-time Chief Celia Echum, the community has worked with the six elected councillors to govern the community with 200 on reserve and about 800 off reserve members.

Lisa Echum is running for Chief in the community. She has sat on the council and is not looking to take the lead.

NetNewsLedger got the opportunity to talk to Lisa Echum and gain some insight into her campaign.