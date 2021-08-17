Thunder Bay – NEWS – On 16 August 2021 shortly after 9:00 pm EST, a MAG Canada Aero Commander 690 airplane departing Thunder Bay International Airport headed for Dryden Regional Airport was involved in a serious incident resulting in one fatality, the sole occupant of the aircraft.

At this time, Magaero Canada are withholding the victim’s name to respect the next of kin notification process.

Currently the cause of the accident is unknown. The scene is being held and an investigation is in progress by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board.

The Aero Commander 690B is a light-twin piston-engine and turboprop aircraft with internal lavatory, weather radar, and improved soundproofing, pressurization, air conditioning, cargo capacity, and supercharged, fuel-injected 380 hp Lycoming IGSO-540 engines.

Through the day, as the Transport Canada inspectors have the scene, there have been interruptions to some flights at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

Our thoughts are with the family of the pilot, and the team and friends impacted.