There are many things that can go wrong when starting off as an industrialist. In a business, feeling stuck, stagnant, chaotic, and dull all come in the grey area and are best avoided. Yet, most don’t know how to get out of this slump. Here, CEO of The SMASH CO., speaker, and author of the bestselling book, Fail Your Ass Off (A Loser’s Guide To Winning), Jon Paramore lists three common mistakes to avoid for all young entrepreneurs today.

Ignoring public perception

As per Jon Paramore, one of the top mistakes young entrepreneurs commit is not devoting energy to carve themselves out as a singular businessperson in the industry when they are starting out. “Your perception in the world has to be built along with the brand. People want to know the product/service as much as the creator behind them,” he elucidates.

Inefficient sales practices

Surely an entrepreneur must do whatever it takes to boost sales for their company. However, door-to-door knocking and cold calling are some of the least effective ways to do it. Jon Paramore suggests using consumer feedback, brainstorming sessions with the team, and competitor examination as better tactics a brand should follow for improved sales.

Failing to think long-term

Jon Paramore shares that though many aspiring business owners do have a vision of what they want the future to look like, it is blurry. “Without a plan in place, and then a backup, it is futile to want to see yourself on the top of the ladder. Quite frankly, each brand must have a one-week, one-month, one-year, and a 10-year plan,” he says. He believes it is the key to always having the graph point upward.