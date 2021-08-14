Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The temperatures are headed up. Across Western Canada from Alberta, Saskatchewan and into Manitoba there are heat warnings in effect.

The weather service states that in Manitoba, daytime highs will climb well into the 30s this weekend across portions of southern Manitoba as a very warm air mass pushes across the Prairies. The hot weather will continue into next week, with cooler temperatures expected by midweek across much of the south.

After a cooler week for the most part there is going to be far warmer temperatures for the next five days across our region.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is a cool 5 outside this morning, but we are headed to a high of 25. Mainly sunny skies will be ours to enjoy today. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 12 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Saturday will be 26 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds. Winds will continue from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon is in store for Sachigo Lake. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High of 24 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Skies will start to clear near midnight tonight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 18.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Saturday will be the last “cooler day” for a few. If you have things needing your efforts in the yard, or at camp, today is your day. Under mainly sunny skies The high today will be 28 with the Humidex value at 31. The UV index will be 7 or high. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 17.