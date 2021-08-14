Kenora – WEATHER – The heat that was covering the western provinces has now moved into Western and Northern Ontario.

The heat is expected to continue through to at least Tuesday.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls

Webequie

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Warm temperatures expected to begin Sunday.

Maximum temperatures: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperatures: 18 to 21 degrees Celsius