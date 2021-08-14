Kenora – WEATHER – The heat that was covering the western provinces has now moved into Western and Northern Ontario.
The heat is expected to continue through to at least Tuesday.
Heat Warning in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls
- Webequie
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
Warm temperatures expected to begin Sunday.
Maximum temperatures: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius
Minimum temperatures: 18 to 21 degrees Celsius