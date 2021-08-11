LAC SEUL – On August 9, 2021, the Lac Seul Police Service requested investigative assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police with a death investigation.

On August 9, 2021, shortly after 3:45 am, Lac Seul Police Service and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a Lac Seul (Frenchman’s Head) residence to provide assistance to a female in medical distress who was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Wanda Beardy, a 50-year- old woman from Sioux Lookout, ON.

The Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment Crime Unit, OPP North West Region Major Case Investigation Team (MCIT), North West Regional Support Team (RST), North West Region Forensic Identification Unit and the Provincial Liaison Team (PLT), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, are assisting the Coroner with investigating the circumstances of the death.

The investigation is ongoing and next of kin have been notified. The post-mortem is to be conducted in Toronto. There is no risk to public safety at this time.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.