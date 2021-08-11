Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested three people, on Thunder Bay resident and two Toronto area males, following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police seized drugs and a loaded handgun during traffic stop.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch observed a vehicle travelling east on Pearl Street just before 2:25 pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2-21.

The vehicle was observed turning southbound onto Cumberland Street and failing to remain centred with its lane, at which point officers conducted a traffic stop to check on the sobriety of the motorist.

Officers approached the vehicle to speak to the driver.

Their investigation revealed the driver and two occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of cash suspected to have been obtained through drug-trafficking activity, and a loaded handgun.

Two of the suspects were arrested without further incident, while a third suspect was arrested following a brief struggle.

All three were transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police later discovered one of the accused males was in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

Robert Guy CRNKOVIC, 35, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

• Possession of Prohibited/ Restricted Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Firearm Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Careless Transportation of a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Shayne FORREST, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Prohibited/ Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Nehemiah YORDANOS, 24, of Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Transportation of a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of a Prohibited/ Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

All three appeared in bail court on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven so in a court of law.