Cause of Death Determined – Police Say No Risk to Public Safety

LAC SEUL FIRST NATION – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police have issued an update in a sudden death case in Lac Seul First Nation. The cause of death has been determined but police are not releasing the cause of the death at this point in their investigation.

OPP say that on August 11, 2021, a post-mortem was conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

On August 9, 2021, shortly after 3:45 am, Lac Seul Police Service and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a Lac Seul (Frenchman’s Head) residence for a female in medical distress. Wanda BEARDY, (50 years) of Sioux Lookout, ON was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Lac Seul Police Service requested investigative assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police with a death investigation. The Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment Crime Unit, OPP North West Region Major Case Investigation Team (MCIT), North West Regional Support Team (RST), North West Region Forensic Identification Unit and the Provincial Liaison Team (PLT), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, are assisting the Coroner with investigating the circumstances of the death.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.