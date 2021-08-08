Born on 26th July 1984 in a small town of Bankura, Mr. Biplab Kumar Sinha was a dedicated student from his childhood. Even today he’s a dedicated student, always learning from people around him! He’s a MBA graduate, but he was never interested in the typical corporate rat race. His motive from the beginning was entrepreneurship and giving back to the society.

He has worked very hard and overcame all the obstacles along the journey to become what he is today, an eminent, virtuous personality and a successful entrepreneur. In his 10+ years of entrepreneurship, he has seen lots of ups and downs, but he never once doubted his capabilities and worked towards his passion. He gets really happy seeing people pursue their goals, their dreams and advices them to stay on track and not give up on them easily. However, he is very upset over the lack of dedication of the newer generation who give up on their goals very easily. He always says that “Change your approach but never change your goals!”

He’s a perfect leader who puts his employees first! He makes sure that people working with him are at ease. His motivation towards his goals and keeping his employees happy are a few of the many reasons that Mr. Sinha has managed to provide jobs to over 500 students in their industry. He says that the bittersweet experiences he has had and his father are the two main pillars of his success!

Giving back to the society

“I think it is very necessary to observe how people around us are leading their lives, we must always make an effort to improve their standard of living because this defines our true character in life. No matter how successful or how established you are, there is no point in being so successful if you cannot help out someone else with your achievements” says Biplab Kumar Sinha.

It’s not ‘All Talk and No Show’, his actions towards the betterment of society are commendable! In fact, one of his biggest achievements has been providing jobs to more than 500 students and bringing upon better living situations to Ashiana happy home.

Mr. Sinha made sure that his success never gets into his head! He’s a role model for new emerging entrepreneurs. His never give up attitude, his dedication, his generosity are truly inspirational!