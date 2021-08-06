Music is something that is very close to everyone for centuries. It is thought to be a mood changer. We all have a playlist that activates countless emotions in us. Every time we listen to that playlist it takes us to some beautiful or even to some heart-wrenching memories. In short, music can take you to another world. And we enjoy being there. Therefore music plays a very important role in our life.

Everyone has their taste, likes, and dislikes when it comes to music. Some people like soft sounds, some like pop, others like slow versions. It all depends on their mood. Along with the music that artist that sings or is involved in the music becomes close to the audience because of his/her music. One such rising star of Bangladesh is Ajminur Oarish. He is a self-made musical artist who started his career at a very young age. With his talent and magical voice, he gained a much-reputed image and popularity in Bangladesh. He is now gaining popularity around the world as well. Let us see how he started. Just keep along and you will be going to get an inspirational and motivational pack to kick start your career.

Ajminur Oarish, born on 2nd September 1994, at Koyra Upazila, Khulna, Bangladesh started his career at the age of 18. He was very passionate about singing from a very young age. So he keeps practicing. He performed at various concerts, places, and platforms and gained popularity. He uploaded his songs on various platforms like Spotify, Google, Deezer, JioSaavn, Amazon, Apple Music, and his official artist verified YouTube channel. He released his first solo soundtrack “Desperated Space” on Spotify. It was released on 21st June 2021 and become the reason for his identification.

Although he posted the various song and covers sung by him on his YouTube channels. But “Desperated Space” was the one that gained much popularity to him. Ajminur himself was very much affected by the music. So, he wanted to create music that helps people feel a better way and wanted to improve their quality of life. Keeping that in mind he did what he wanted. He created several soundtracks that help people lower their frustration, anxiety, and depression. This is what gained him a huge fan following. People around in Bangladesh love to listen to his songs as they act as mind soother for them. That’s how he won hearts. Now not in Bangladesh but in the neighboring countries, Ajminur Oraish is being recognized as a musical star and entrepreneur.

Ajminur Oarish’s Connection with Music Ajminur Oarish became a singer not because he only loves to sing or wanted to become rich and famous. Rather he shares a deep connection with music. He knows the value of music in a person’s life and how it can be a mood changer. Therefore his songs are soulful. Because of such an amazing connection and knowledge of music, he became a composer, producer, and an outraging musical artist. All goes to his HARDWORK!

Popular Songs By Ajminur Oarish

Apart from “Desperated Space” his other single soundtracks include Kharnaphuli Timelapse, Private Motion, Pirates of Patenga, Heart of the waterfall, Afraid of the sky, You’re the cutest, Fish harbor, Breaking News 101, St. Martin’s Island, Beautiful Mermaid, and The Big Wave. You can easily find these songs on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, TikTok, Tidal, Triller, Snapchat, Audio Mack, iTunes, apple music, and on various other online music streaming media.

Other Albums By Ajminur Oarish

Feelings of Ecstasy, Careless Wave, Metalcore love, Let the music soothe your backseat kiss, Relaxing Smiles, Every one needs love, Everyone need yesterday, Just a light brave Love, Life-changing Feelings, Slow Dancing Tides, Sweet battle and Think of Crash. After all these successful songs and albums Ajminur is all set to release his 2nd album very soon. This Album is “The Bachelor Shit”. So Are you Excited or not?

And have you listened to the above-mentioned tracks or not? If not you are surely missing something worth attention. Listen now and you won’t have to regret it.

Ajminur Oarish – An Entrepreneur

Ajminur Oarish is an extremely talented human being. Apart from being a singer, vocalist, producer, he is a talented Entrepreneur and an Influencer. While working on his own all along his journey his worked to learn different skills. He invested his time learning digital skills, networking, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship which led him to establish his own digital company with a music production house. This company is named “Ajminur Oarish Music” in Bangladesh. Now he works for various clients around the world and provides exceptional services to them. Being able to learn such skills and possess them along with your passion need dedication and courage. Ajminur possesses these capabilities and hence gained what he wanted for life.

Isn’t Ajminur Oarish an inspiration for all of the youngsters? The way he worked for his passion since he was a teenager. Then working on his different skills to develop even a more secure career. So what are your excuses to avoid work?

Ajminur Oarish has proved that hard work surely pays off. Therefore, Ajminur is now a role model for many of his followers and return them the favor by creating exceptional music that touches their soul.