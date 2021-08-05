WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg Police Service received a total of 6905 missing person reports over the past 12 months.

WPS says that on average there are 575 reports of missing persons received monthly.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, there were a total of 40 youths (aged 18 & under) outstanding as reported missing.

On this same date, the Winnipeg Police Service’s Counter Exploitation/ Missing Person’s Unit, in partnership with Outreach Workers from the Community in Winnipeg, including; StreetReach, Winnipeg Outreach Network (WON), Ndinawe, Mama Wi Chi Itata, Resource Assistance for Youth (RAY) and the Bear Clan Patrol Inc. initiated a joint Project Return.

The aim of this project is to protect youth within our city who are at a high risk of being sexually exploited and locate those reported missing.

The results so far from Project Return are:

• 25 reported missing, and at-risk youths were located. 8 were transported to a place of safety.

• 28 locations known to be frequented by high-risk missing youths were checked.

• 10 males between the ages of 27 & 93 were arrested for Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration.

• 7 Vehicles were seized under the Highway Traffic Act for Prostitution offences.

• 2 Crime Prevention through Social Development (CPTSD) contacts were made to identify and assist those involved in sexual exploitation

As part of the project, members of the Missing Persons Unit joined in a walk with the Junior Bear Clan Patrol West Broadway to search for missing persons and assist those vulnerable in that area.

WPS was grateful to see the large turnout of youth participants at this event.

Our commitment to locating missing youths and assisting those at risk of sexual exploitation in the community will continue.