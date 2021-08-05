Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting one new COVID-19 case in

residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is now 3.

Ontario Numbers

Ontario reports 213 new cases of COVID-19 today.

This comes after Ontario saw three straight days of reporting below 200 new infections daily.

23,500 tests were completed in the last 24-hour period, this number is up from the nearly 17,115 one day ago.

y, there are 44 new cases in Toronto, 31 in Peel Region, 18 in York Region, 18 in Hamilton and 17 in Windsor-Essex.