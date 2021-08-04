For all you speed junkies and car aficionados take note as the former world fastest production car the SSC ultimate Aero twin turbo VIN number 001 will be going for sale under the hammer at Mecum Auction in Monterey on Saturday August 14th.

Little is known about this incredible achievement by SSC North America but on September 13, 2007, on a rural paved road in Eastern Washington State, the SSC Ultimate Aero became the fastest production car in the world, reaching an average top speed of 256.14 mph.

The same vision and resolve that produced the record breaking Ultimate Aero continues with it’s successor SSC Tuatara. This meticulously engineered hypercar reflects the passion and ingenuity that Jerod Shelby and his team have applied to the design and production process. Inspired by fighter jet aerodynamics found in American aerospace designs, the distinctive body of the Tuatara exhibits a striking appearance while providing an unmatched coefficient of drag. Incredible achievement.

On January 17, 2021, SSC North America once again claimed fastest production car title when the Tuatara averaged 282.9 mph in 2.5 miles at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The SSC Ultimate Aero was not sold with electronic driver aids such as an anti-lock braking system or traction control system, as according to Jerod Shelby, “Early design philosophy on the car was to make it a driver’s car. I wanted a car that you not only throttled with your right foot but at times you could steer with your right foot and a sensor.

Overview of specifications

Manufacturer

SSC North America

Production: 2004–2013

Body and chassis

Class: Sports car (S)

Body style: 2-door coupé

Layout

Rear mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive

Doors: Butterfly

Power train and Engine

General Motors LS-based small-block Base

2007: 6,300 cm3 twin-turbocharged V8

2 liquid-cooled intercoolers

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Dimensions

Length: 4,475 mm (176.2 in)

Width: 2,100 mm (82.7 in)

Height: 1,092 mm (43.0 in)

Kerb weight: 1,270–1,292 kg (2,800–2,848 lb)

Successor: SSC Tuatara

The ultimate ar row was the pride of place at a hypercar exhibit in a museum in Europe until it returned home from 2016. All original as it came out of the factory this 2007 hypercar is by far an investment of a lifetime. Imagine asking your other car collector friends whether they have an ultimate arrow especially VIN number one in their collection The answer will probably be ‘ No ‘.

It is believed that in the US VIN number 001 and VIN number 015 first and last resides in the USA. The others are safely tucked away in private collections in the Middle East and in Europe

About Mecum Auction

The world leader in live auctions of collector and classic cars, antique motorcycles, vintage tractors and Road Art memorabilia with events across the US.

Next auction

MONTEREY 2021

AUG 12-14

LOCATION

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa – Del Monte Golf Course

1 Old Golf Course Road Monterey, CA 93940

Here is the link to this incredible car.

https://www.mecum.com/lots/CA0821-484548/2007-ssc-ultimate-aero-tt/