PIKANGIKUM – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Chief Owens and the Pikangikum Council have provided an update on the wildfire situation facing the community:

“With no rain yesterday, the fires have not improved in the area of our community. We are still facing five large active fires around the community and still experiencing very heavy smoke.

“While some rain may be in the forecast over the next two days, we must wait and see what the result will be.

“The MNRF is working to control these fires with fuel breaks, hose lines, and helicopter bucket drops.