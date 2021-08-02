Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in efforts to locate a missing person, Mikki Flet a 30-Year-Old female.

Mikki Let was last seen in the area of Ontario and John Streets during the evening of July 30, 2021 and reported missing to Thunder Bay Police Service on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Mikki is described as:

Female

Indigenous

5’7′ tall

medium build

brown eyes

dark brown hair

Flet was last observed wearing a red/black/white checkered shirt with black pants and white flip flop shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.