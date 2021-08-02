KENORA – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Kenora Fire #51 has grown to over 171,000 Hectares. The fire is now about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong First Nation.

Wabaseemoong First Nation is on standby for evacuation because of the wildfire.

Chief Waylon Scott reports that there are serious concerns that Kenora #51 will grow to a position that it could jump the lake by Tuesday.

Kenora 51 – fire of concern to Wabaseemoong First Nation

The smoke from the fire is impacting the region and in particular Kenora.

Fire is not under control at 171,148 and continues to burn north of Umfreville Lake.

Kenora 51 is now approximately 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation

Smoke is affecting the wider Kenora area.

Helicopters with buckets and water bombing airplanes are being used to slow the fire.

Ignition crews are ready to bring the fire to natural boundaries when the weather is favorable and bulldozer lines may be used to further access and contain the fire.

Fire guard has been completed on south end.

Crews working to protect community values and critical infrastructure.

An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.

Chief Scott says it will likely take from 12 to 24 hours for the community to be evacuated.