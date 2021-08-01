Thunder Bay – NEWS – Brady John Hillis, 32, of Kenora has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to the sexual abuse of minors occurring on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation”, states Minnesota Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk.

According to court documents, on June 22, 2018, Hillis, an Ontario Provincial Police Officer currently under suspension, knowingly engaged in sexual contact with two minor victims who were under 12 years of age.

The Minnesota Department of Justice says that Hillis is charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years of age and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age.

Hillis made his initial appearance on Friday, July 30, 2021 in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Bois Forte Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Deidre Y. Aanstad is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.