Thunder Bay – Weather – There are a few contrasts in today’s weather. Ontario’s cold spot this morning is in Attawapiskat where it is 3.9 degrees this morning. There are no heat warnings for today. There are Air Quality Alerts in effect for three areas this morning, Kenora, Red Lake, and Pikangikum.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 10 this morning headed to a high of 24 with the Humidex making it feel like 27. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with skies becoming cloudy this morning. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds from the northwest blowing at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 14 headed to a high of 24 in Sioux Lookout for Sunday. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud with full overcast skies by this afternoon. Hazy conditions will happen this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Local smoke will impact air quality. Low overnight of 14.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

It is 12 headed to a high of 24 for Sunday in Marten Falls. Cloudy skies are forecast. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Hazy conditions are expected. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 12 this morning headed to a high of 24 in Dryden. There will be increasing cloudiness early this morning. Winds will be blowing from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning and then become light this afternoon. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies to start the evening. Skies will be clearing after midnight. Hazy conditions will be caused by local smoke near midnight. Low overnight of 14.