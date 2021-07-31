KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are investigating a suspicious death.

OPP report that on Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 3:00 pm CDT, officers were called to a residence on Mikado Avenue in Kenora where one individual was located deceased.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

The investigation is continuing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

While circumstances of the death have yet to be determined, members of the OPP are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

There is no known threat to public safety at this time, but the OPP reminds people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to police by dialing 9-1-1.

Anyone with information about this occurrence is requested to contact the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.