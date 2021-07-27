Thunder Bay – NEWS – The TBPS Drug Unit, with the assistance of the TBPS Emergency Task Unit and the OPP, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Brodie Street North last night which resulted in the arrests of 2 males from the Toronto area along with a man and woman from Thunder Bay.

TBPS ETU members gained entry to the apartment just before 7:00 pm EDT last night.

Four individuals were located within the residence, and were taken into custody without incident.

The subsequent search resulted in the seizure of:

• Substances believed to be Fentanyl and crack cocaine (value estimated at $15,000)

• $18,665 in cash

• Items consistent with drug trafficking

The following persons have been charged:

Alexander Aaron ABRAMOVICH – 19 years old – Toronto

• Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking (2 counts)

• Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Daniel Bogos KAZARIAN – 21 years old – Richmond Hill

• Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking (2 counts)

• Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

Maigan Ashley CHEESEQUAY – 31 years old – Thunder Bay

• Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking (2 counts)

• Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct a Peace Officer

• Breach of Probation

Sean Michael MAIN – 26 years old – Thunder Bay

• Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking (2 counts)

• Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation

All the accused individuals have been remanded into custody with future court dates. None of the accused are considered guilty until proven so in a court of law.