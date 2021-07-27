Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue and Superior North EMS were dispatched to the Neebing River, behind the Arthur Street Marketplace, just after 3:30 p.m. today.
A 911 call had been received regarding a body which was seen floating in the water. Upon arrival, emergency crews established that the person was deceased.
Members of the TBPS Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation. A post-mortem examination of the deceased is pending.
The immediate area around the river has been cordoned off by the TBPS as the investigation continues.