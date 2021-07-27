Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Leslie Quequish-Kakegamic, 34 years old.

Leslie was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Oliver Road on July 26, 2021 at approximately 2:00 pm.

Leslie is an Indigenous male. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs, with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and dark hair.

He was wearing a multi-colored baseball cap, red/orange shirt, black shorts and had a black duffle bag with him at the time he was last seen.

There is no photo available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leslie Quequish-Kakegamic is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.