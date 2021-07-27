Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Michael Hunter, 31 years old.

Michael was last seen on July 16, 2021 at approximately 7:00 am in the McKenzie Road area of Oliver-Paipoonge.

Michael is described as a White male. He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 200 lbs, with a heavy build, blue/green eyes and shaved head.

He also has a PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter) line in his right wrist. He was wearing a blue and grey hoodie, track pants and running shoes.

There is no photo available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Hunter is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com