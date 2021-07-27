Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are air quality alerts out across much of Western Ontario this morning. The rain last night in Thunder Bay helped cool things down a bit, but the wildfire situation remains a serious concern. It would take several days of steady rainfall to knock down the wildfires in the region.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 13 this morning, skies will be clearing early this morning. Fog patches will become local smoke early this morning. High for the day will be 26. The Humidex is at 31 with the UV index at 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will be clear. Local smoke will impact air quality. Low overnight will be 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sioux Lookout is under an air quality alert. Mainly sunny skies with local smoke today. High will be 27 with the Humidex value at 29. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue with local smoke in the mix. Low overnight of 14.

Neskantaga Weather Outlook

A daytime high of 25 is in the forecast for Neskantaga today. Sunny skies will start the day but will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with local smoke. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A Special Air Quality Alert is in effect for the district. Sunny skies for the day, with early morning fog patches becoming local smoke early this morning. High for the day of 28 with the Humidex value at 30. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 14. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality.