KENORA – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Organized Crime & Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Minto Avenue in the City of Kenora on Friday at 10:45 AM CDT.

Police obtained a search warrant as part of an on-going investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in the North West region.

As a result, officers seized drugs with a street value of approximately $86,000 and over $5200 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police have charged 34-year-old Danielle BRYANT and 40 year old Candace KENYON both of Kenora with the following charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) CDSA X2

Possession of a Schedule I substance-Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) CDSA

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC

The first accused was held for bail and the second was released on a Form 10 to attend the Kenora Courthouse on August 26, 2021 to answer to the charges.