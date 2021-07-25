Succeeding in your work takes more than having the perfect business plan or enough capital to fund your idea. If you want to be successful in the work that you do, then you need to care about it. Jewelry designer Meit Kamdar Avlanii is passionate about his work and he believes that his passion for opulence and artistry shows in each piece that he creates.

According to Meit Kamdar Avlanii, if you have chosen to follow your passion and create a living from it, then this dedication will show in the work that you produce. Meit believes that the most powerful brands were built on passion, such as Cartier, Louis Francois Cartier founded the brand in 1847 and from a small workshop in Paris has made the brand into one one largest jewellery houses in the world with a legacy spanning over 174 years. Meit reveals that his love for art, design, and the creation of jewelry put him on the path to success. Money can be a great motivator to work but we can soon grow tired of the mundane and monotonousness of work if the job in itself doesn’t excite us. Passion leads to desire, desire leads to ideas, ideas lead to action, action fulfills the purpose. Thus make your passion in life your purpose in life. By following your passion, you have a purpose identified and it always shows in the work you produce.

Meit Kamdar Avlanii believes that no matter how hard you work, love what you do, or else success will remain out of reach.